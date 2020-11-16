Contrasting The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

500.com has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 500.com and The Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A The Walt Disney 1 8 18 0 2.63

The Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $141.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than 500.com.

Profitability

This table compares 500.com and The Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81% The Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 500.com and The Walt Disney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 500.com $5.70 million 21.86 -$91.41 million N/A N/A The Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.59 $11.05 billion $5.77 23.98

The Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than 500.com.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats 500.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the sports information portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution; and operation of National Geographic magazines. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney; and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services, including visual and audio effects. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, Star, and Other India Channels; direct-to-consumer streaming services consisting of Disney +, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

