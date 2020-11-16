Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 34,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $107.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

