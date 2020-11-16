Craig Hallum Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $17.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.
Shares of KRUS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,789. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. It operates 24 restaurants in five states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
