Craig Hallum Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $17.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of KRUS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,789. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. It operates 24 restaurants in five states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.