Credit Suisse Group Boosts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $2.50

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLC. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of ENLC opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

