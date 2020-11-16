Credit Suisse Group Increases American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $9.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.69 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $838.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.