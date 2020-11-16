Creditcoin Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $275.04 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,245.04 or 0.99667069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00031231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00028645 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00079124 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,357 coins and its circulating supply is 549,309,881 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.

