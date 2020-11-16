Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.98. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

