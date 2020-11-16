CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRHM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,252. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CRH Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 388,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.