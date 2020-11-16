Critical Comparison: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and WISeKey International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $328.01 million 27.80 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,151.67 WISeKey International $22.65 million 3.40 $8.19 million ($3.20) -1.80

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. WISeKey International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Five9 and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 13 0 2.63 WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $128.11, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Five9 beats WISeKey International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

