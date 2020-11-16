Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $10.94. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.