Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $10.94. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.