Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.63. 21,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.