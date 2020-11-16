Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 870.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,031. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

