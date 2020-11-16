Cubic (NYSE:CUB) PT Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

CUB traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cubic by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 21.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 29.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 11.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

