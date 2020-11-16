CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

