Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 67,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

