Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 67,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,182. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

