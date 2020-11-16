Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

