Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $22.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of CYTK opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,138. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

