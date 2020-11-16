DA Davidson Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $33.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders sold 75,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,626 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

