DA Davidson Upgrades Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Buy

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

WIRE stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Encore Wire by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

