Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 366.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

