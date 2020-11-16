DAOstack Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $131,432.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,379.50 or 0.99718817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00028140 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars.

