Datamine (DAM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $21,862.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $296,705.78 and $21,862.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,514,085 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

