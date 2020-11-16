DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.49

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00003001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $904,934.46 and approximately $754,543.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00959424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,808.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00095459 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,166 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

