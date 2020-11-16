Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $161.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Five Below stock opened at $146.04 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Five Below by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 261,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,653 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

