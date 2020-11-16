Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALSMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on Alstom in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ALSMY opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Alstom has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.78.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

