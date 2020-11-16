Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €12.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

LHA opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.88 ($21.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.74 and a 200-day moving average of €8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

