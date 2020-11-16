Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

Shares of DTE opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.03 and a 200 day moving average of €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

