Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

DTE stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.03 and a 200-day moving average of €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

