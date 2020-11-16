Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €37.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DWNI. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €42.49 ($49.99) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

