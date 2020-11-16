Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 48.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.