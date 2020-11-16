Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Discovery were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,816,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 19.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,703,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 278,393 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

