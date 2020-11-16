DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $46.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.