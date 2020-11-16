DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Northland Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.