DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DRRX. Roth Capital began coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.57.

DURECT stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $363.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.92. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 364,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 1,073,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 292,124 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

