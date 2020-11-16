DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

ETR EVD opened at €48.50 ($57.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1-year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

