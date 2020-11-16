e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $117,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,402 shares of company stock worth $2,800,408. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 553,584 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $21.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 2.13. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

