easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 827.05 ($10.81).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 736.40 ($9.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.15. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.