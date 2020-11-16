eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 87,553 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock worth $5,882,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

