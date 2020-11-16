ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) stock opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

