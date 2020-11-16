ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.50

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -237.50.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

