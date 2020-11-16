ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $7.00 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC raised ECN Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ECN Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

