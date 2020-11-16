EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires Shares of 831 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $271.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average is $260.96. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.