EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 254 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 192,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 491,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

