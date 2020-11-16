EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,729,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $223.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.76 and a 200-day moving average of $266.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

