EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,851.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $335.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

