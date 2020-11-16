EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $103.26 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

