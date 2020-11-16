Elders Limited (ELD.AX) (ASX:ELD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Elders Limited (ELD.AX) (ASX:ELD) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Elders Limited (ELD.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$9.25.
Elders Limited (ELD.AX) Company Profile
