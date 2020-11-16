Elders Limited (ELD.AX) (ASX:ELD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Elders Limited (ELD.AX) (ASX:ELD) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Elders Limited (ELD.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$9.25.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

