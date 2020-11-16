Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Shares Gap Up to $232.00

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $232.00, but opened at $265.44. Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 81,282 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $69.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.18.

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

