Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Enbridge stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

